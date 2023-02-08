Lincoln Amphitheatre 2023 Performance Series Announced

All events are on sale now at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com

Lincoln City, Ind. (Feb. 7, 2023) – The Lincoln Amphitheatre will head into its 36th summer with a diverse and eclectic lineup of live events and performances. Anchored by KISS’ original guitarist Ace Frehley, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Grammy nominee Southern Avenue, as well as Peter Beckett of the band Player, the 2023 season will also feature a number of tribute performances to some of the all-time great rock and roll and country artists.

2023 marks the eighth summer of a unique multi-state agency partnership between the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). IDDC is part of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s family of business.

“The Lincoln Amphitheatre celebrated its 35th year with a fantastic season in 2022,” Lt. Gov. Crouch said. “We look forward to seeing the continued success of this resurgent southern Indiana facility in 2023 as it, again, offers a diverse and entertaining lineup of events.”

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2023 Performance Series includes:

Saturday, May 20: Johnny Folsom 4 – a tribute to Johnny Cash (presented by Hoosier Business Machines & Kyocera and Key Associates Signature Realty)

(presented by Hoosier Business Machines & Kyocera and Key Associates Signature Realty) Saturday, June 3: Rearview – a tribute to Pearl Jam (presented by Best Home Furnishings)

(presented by Best Home Furnishings) Saturday, June 10: ’84 – a Van Halen tribute (presented by the Mulzer Family of Companies)

(presented by the Mulzer Family of Companies) Friday-Saturday, June 23-24: The Rivalry (presented in part by the Lincoln Boyhood Drama Association)

(presented in part by the Lincoln Boyhood Drama Association) Saturday, July 8: Electric Avenue – the 80s MTV Experience (presented by Kimball International)

(presented by Kimball International) Saturday, July 29: Ace Frehley (presented in part by MasterBrand Cabinets)

Saturday, Aug. 12: Southern Avenue

Saturday, Aug. 26: Turn the Page – a tribute to Bob Seger (presented by Cleveland-Cliffs)

(presented by Cleveland-Cliffs) Saturday, September 2: The Yacht Rock Radio Cruise starring Peter Beckett the voice of Player with Monsters of Yacht (presented in part by Kimball Electronics)

(presented in part by Kimball Electronics) Saturday, Sept. 9: Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry (presented in part by Omni Earthworks)

Saturday, Sept. 23: Led Zeppelin 2 (presented by Spencer Industries and Thermwood)

Individual tickets for each of the 2023 Lincoln Amphitheatre events are on sale now at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or directly at bit.ly/Lincoln-2023. Each ticket price is inclusive of concert admission, parking, facility and service charges, as well as Lincoln State Park’s gate fee. Seating for all shows and sections is general admission/festival seating. VIP tickets include preferred seating, as well as a complimentary drink token redeemable for Pepsi or beer/wine products. Concessions, venue merchandise, and artist merchandise (when applicable) will be available at each event.

About the Lincoln Amphitheatre

As one of the largest fully-covered amphitheatres in the United States, the Lincoln Amphitheatre is a majestic 1,500-seat venue located conveniently just off of Interstate 64 halfway between Evansville, Ind., and Louisville, Ky., within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Ind.—the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln. The venue, a crown jewel for live outdoor entertainment and events in southern Indiana, has been under the management of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation since 2015. For additional information, please call 812-937-2329 or email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com.