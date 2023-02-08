As shared during this week’s Monday with the Mayor when we sat down with Huntingburg’s Steve Schwinghammer, there is a special monument making its way to Indiana for the first time. Huntingburg will be home to the Global War on Terror (GWOT) Memorial Flag from April 28th-April 30th of this year.

This unique traveling memorial ventures across the nation to provide an opportunity for community reflection on the sacrifices made for our country. Funded by Veterans & Athletes United, this 28-foot-wide by 6-foot-tall American Flag honors more than 7,000 GWOT heroes and gold star families. 50 gold stars honoring all gold star families adorn the front of the flag, symbolizing its shape when draped over the casket of a fallen service member. The front of the flag features a veteran-sculpted wooden battlefield cross.

Tags across the memorial wall are in alphabetical order ranging from September 11th, 2001 to December 31, 2017; thereafter tags are placed in chronological order of the date Killed in Action. Blank tags at the end of the flag will sadly be filled as the GWOT rages on. The link provided below can be used for more information about Veterans & Athletes United, or to view the touring locations of the GWOT Memorial Wall.

https://www.vetsau.com/memorial