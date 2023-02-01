Wilfred D. Meyer, age 96, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on , 2023, at Amber Manor Care Center in Petersburg, Indiana.

Wif was born in Boone Township, Indiana, on , 1926, to William and Clara (Weisman) Meyer. He married, Henrietta Popp on , 1948, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township, Indiana. She preceded him in death on , 2001.

He served in the United States Army in the Air Transport Division.

He was a lifelong livestock and grain farmer.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #147 and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township where he served on the church council.

Wif enjoyed celebrating the 4th of July, the RFD Channel, following grain prices, spending time with his friends, family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by one son; Steve (Mary) Meyer, Otwell, IN, daughter; Suzanne (Tim) Warner, Petersburg, IN, five grandchildren; Chastity, Amber, Danielle, Erika, and Devin, nine great-grandchildren; Zachary, Blake, Corbin, Rhett, Bristynn, Ocie, Tillie, Case and Kenna, and companion; Barbara Himsel.

He is preceded in death by his wife; Henrietta Popp, two sisters; Henrietta Neukam and Lovella Neukam, and two brothers; Melvin and Frederick Meyer.

A funeral service for Wilfred D. Meyer will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2023, in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Timothy Kraemer will officiate. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on , 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before services at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on .

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boone Township.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.