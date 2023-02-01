The Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap incentivizes out-of-state workers to move to Dubois County. Dubois Strong partners with Radius Indiana to award $5,000 Relocation Impact Grants to workers who decide to make the move.

Brock Reckelhoff is a 2010 Northeast Dubois graduate relocating to Celestine from Phoenix, Arizona. He’s looking forward to being back in a rural area and closer to family. The grant opportunity will provide Brock assistance in establishing his life in Dubois County as a remote worker in Construction Project Management for Ryan Companies.

For more information please contact Dubois Strong at 812-482-9650 or via email to success@duboisstrong.com.