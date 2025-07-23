Timothy R. Farber

Tuesday afternoon, July 22, Indiana State Police and FBI arrested Timothy R. Farber, 61, of Evansville, for the alleged murder of Norman Ellerbrook in 1993.



The Indiana State Police Cold Case Squad and FBI recently revisited the unsolved homicide of Ellerbrook, which occurred on September 2, 1993, at his residence near Warrenton. Ellerbrook was found by his roommate at the bottom of the stairs to the basement. An autopsy revealed Ellerbrook died from blunt force trauma to his head. He also had multiple stab wounds, but the wounds were not in any vital area. Detectives spent years attempting to solve this homicide but were never able to link his death to the person responsible. Ellerbrook was 63 at the time of his death.



During this investigation, DNA evidence helped detectives link Farber to Ellerbrook’s death. The DNA analysis occurred at the Indiana State Police Regional Laboratories in Evansville and Indianapolis.

On Tuesday, July 22, the Gibson County Prosecutor’s Office filed for a murder arrest warrant for Farber. Indiana State Police and FBI arrested Farber at approximately 4:10 p.m. after Evansville Police found Farber walking in the area of Fulton Avenue and Maryland Street. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.



No additional information will be released at this time.

Investigating Officers: Detective Toni Walden, Indiana State Police Cold Case Squad and Detective Loren Brooks, FBI Task Force



Assisting Agencies: FBI and Evansville Police