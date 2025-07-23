David M. Steinkamp, age 79, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025, at home.

David was born in Evansville, Indiana, on February 14, 1946, to Dr. E.W. and Gladys (Howell) Steinkamp.

He was a 1964 graduate of Jasper High School. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran who served during Vietnam.

He worked in various electrical engineering positions in several states.

He absolutely loved being an uncle to his eight nieces and nephews.

Surviving are three sisters, Annie (Robert) Meeks, Valparaiso, IN, Sarah (Greg) Krodel, Jasper, IN, and Lynne (Roberts) Ehrgott, Bloomington, IN, eight nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

Private services will be held at a later date.

