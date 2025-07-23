Jeffrey “Mack” Steffen, age 69, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at home on Monday, July 21, 2025.

Jeff was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 18, 1955, to Earl and Dorothy (McAllister) Steffen.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School and then earned a degree from VUJC.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran and member of the American Legion Post #147.

Mack had retired from Kimball International, where he had worked for over 30 years.

He enjoyed playing pool, skydiving, riding his motorcycle, Rock n’ Roll music, coin collecting, and spending time with his children watching movies and going boating.

Surviving three children, Lauren Nicole Steffen, Ft. Wayne, IN, Jared (Natalie) Steffen, Evansville, IN, and Andrea Peterson, Glascow, Scotland, several grandchildren, two brothers, John and Mike Steffen, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one sister, Jane Scott, and one brother, Carl Steffen.

A graveside service for Jeffrey “Mack” Steffen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at Enlow City Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

