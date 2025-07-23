Superior Ag, the Indiana-based farmer-owned cooperative, officially broke ground today on its state-of-the-art fertilizer terminal at the former Summit River Terminal site near Rockport. The new 32,000-ton dry fertilizer distribution facility represents a multimillion-dollar investment aimed at better serving farmers in southwestern Indiana, northern and central Kentucky, and bordering Illinois.

Construction is projected to span 12 to 18 months, with the terminal expected to be fully operational by late 2026. Superior Ag anticipates employing six people directly at the site, with an additional 15 to 20 jobs created overall, including distribution truck drivers and on-site personnel.

Key features of the terminal include 10 large bins for diverse fertilizer segregation, a 600-ton-per-hour barge receiver capable of unloading a full barge in approximately three hours, and a 300-ton-per-hour truck receiver that can off-load a truck in about five minutes. The facility will also have a 300-ton-per-hour blend and ship capability to load a 25-ton truck in around five minutes, along with automated treatment systems for stabilizers, micronutrients, and dust control. The terminal is expected to handle 30 to 35 barges per year.

Superior Ag President and CEO Richard Lloyd said the construction marks a significant step forward in delivering efficient, high-capacity service to farmers and underscores the cooperative’s commitment to growth and innovation to support agricultural productivity now and in the future.

Agronomy Division Manager PJ Peter added that the facility’s location along the Highway 231 corridor provides direct river access, enhancing logistics capabilities. He noted that with farmers using larger equipment today, the new facility will meet their needs by carrying a bigger inventory and improving load time and efficiency.

The total investment in this facility exceeds $20 million, reflecting Superior Ag’s dedication to supporting local agriculture and providing its more than 2,700 members with the tools they need to succeed.

For more information about Superior Ag, visit SuperiorAg.com.