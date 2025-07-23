On July 21, 2025, at 4:28 p.m. Gibson County Deputies went to 695 S State Road 57 in Oakland City to assist Pike County Chief Deputy Dallas Killian and Detective Scott Arnold in serving a search warrant for a case that they were working. Upon arriving on the scene, Deputies detained 56-year-old Diane Moade of Oakland City and executed the search warrant. At the conclusion of the search Deputy Shawn Holmes transported Ms. Moade to the Gibson County Detention Center where she was charged with Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.



Deputy Shawn Holmes was assisted in his investigation by the aforementioned Pike County Deputies as well as Deputies Eric Powell and Bart Wagner. Oakland City Police Chief Tim Gaines and Officer Ty Schmittler also assisted in this investigation.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.