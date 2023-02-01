The sister cities of Jasper and Pfaffenweiler will soon be presenting a special holiday celebration with two German Wine Queens.

Wine and Dine Your Valentine at Klubhaus61 in Jasper will host a night of sampling, a 4-course meal, dinner, music, and fun on February 11th. Tables of 8 are available and tickets are $50 per person. They can be purchased as hard copies via email to sistercitiesofjasperin@gmail.com or by following the link provided.

Five specially paired wine samples will be served with the meal with beer and cash bar options also available. Attendees can enjoy a silent auction, door prizes, and dancing at the gathering. The evening’s menu includes miniature crab cakes, braised beef in red wine, seared breast of chicken with spinach cream, roasted potatoes, brown sugar glazed carrots, and an assortment of homemade cakes for dessert.

Dressy casual attire is appreciated for those planning to enjoy the night of fellowship celebrating the sister cities. A tasting with the German Wine Queens will also take place at Holiday Liquors on February 12th and The Schnitzelbank on February 13th.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wine-and-dine-your-valentine-wine-sampling-4-course-dinner-music-fun-tickets-504001711687