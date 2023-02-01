Come one, come all, come talent, big and small. The Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Coalition (SWICACC) has put out a call to local performers ages 18 and over to submit applications for their 2023 SWICACC’s Got Talent Fundraiser.

Auditions are being held by way of 3-minute videos emailed to volunteer@swicacc.com or sent by direct message on Facebook Messenger. Now is the time for the juggler, comedian, singer, dancer, magician, poet, or live art creator in your life to strut their stuff and show SWICACC what they’ve got.

Our very own Bill Potter will be the emcee for the event. Non-monetary prizes will be given to the top fundraising and crowd choice participants.