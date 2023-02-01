Saint Meinrad sponsors Day of Service in 14 communities

ST.MEINRAD, IN – The SaintMeinrad Alumni Association is hosting its ninth annual Saint Meinrad Day of Service on Saturday, March 11, in 14 cities.

The Day of Service is an opportunity for alumni of Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology – as well as oblates, friends, and area residents – to set aside time to serve their communities.

Since its inaugural year in 2014, the day’s theme has been Ora et Labora (Pray and Work). Along with the service activities, prayer is planned into the day through celebrating Mass or praying the Liturgy of the Hours, including a special prayer written by Archabbot Kurt Stasiak, OSB.

This year, the service projects will take place in these communities: Alexandria, LA; Bloomington, IN; Copley, OH; Denver, CO; Evansville, IN; Jasper, IN; Indianapolis, IN (two projects); Kankakee, IL; Louisville, KY (two projects); New Albany, IN (two projects); Southern California; St. Meinrad, IN; Toledo, OH; Tulsa, OK.

For more details about projects in your area and to register as a participant, visit https://alumni.saintmeinrad.edu.

There is no cost to participate, and each volunteer receives a free Saint Meinrad Day of Service t-shirt, courtesy of the Saint Meinrad Alumni Association.

Volunteers are asked to register by March 2 to ensure an accurate count for those planning the project. If you have any questions about the Day of Service, contact the Alumni Office at 812-357-6501 or email Tim Florian at tflorian@saintmeinrad.edu.