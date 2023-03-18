In this episode, Bridget Butcher, Program Coordinator of the Elmer Buchta Technology Center, chats with Kaitlyn Neukam about what the Elmer Buchta Technology Center is and what upcoming events it is hosting.
Stock media provided by Pond5.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
In this episode, Bridget Butcher, Program Coordinator of the Elmer Buchta Technology Center, chats with Kaitlyn Neukam about what the Elmer Buchta Technology Center is and what upcoming events it is hosting.
Stock media provided by Pond5.