Shortly after midnight on Monday, March 27th, two separate crashes occurred near the 18-mile marker in northern Clark County that ended with an unidentified man losing his life.

Troopers from Indiana State Police Sellersburg, Versailles, and Crash Reconstructionists conducted an investigation that indicated a southbound 2014 Ford Fusion sustained a flat tire on I-65 and continued traveling with its hazard lights activated. The Fusion, driven by 31-year-old Tee’untra Moore of Frankfort, Kentucky, was rear-ended by a black 2002 Honda Civic, causing the Ford Fusion to exit the west side of the roadway before coming to a rest. The Honda Civic came to a rest partially in the left lane of Southbound I-65 and the driver exited the vehicle.

A black 2020 Cadillac Escalade driven by 56-year-old Martin Rodriguez of Greenwood, Indiana, then struck the unidentified driver of the Honda Civic. The second collision caused the man fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Multiple passengers were in the Moore and Rodriguez vehicles and some occupants received non-life-threatening injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not currently believed to be a factor, although toxicology reports are pending.

Information in the Honda Civic indicates the deceased driver may have been 26 years old with connections to the Indianapolis, Indiana area. Investigators are working to determine his identity and ask anyone with possible leads to contact Trooper Tate Rohlfing at Indiana State Police – Sellersburg Post by calling 812-246-5424.