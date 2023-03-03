The 3rd Annual Red, White, & Brauen Music Fest is set for Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Jasper, Indiana.



[Jasper, Indiana] –The Red, White, & Brauen (RWB) Music Festival returns to Jasper, Indiana, for a third year. The event, presented by Shoe Sensation, takes place behind Uebelhor & Sons Toyota at 788 West 12th Avenue on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Produced by Rally Point Events, proceeds from the event will be used to purchase shoes for local children and veterans.

This year’s lineup features CLAY WALKER, EASTON CORBIN, Deana Carter, Tim Montana, and Adam Warner.

*Early Bird Ticket Sales begin Thursday, March 16 at 9 am EDT. Tickets will be available for $40 per person (plus fees) through March 22.* Advance ticket prices increase to $50 from March 23 through August 11. Ticket prices increase to $60 from August 12 through August 25. Tickets purchased on the day of the show are $65.Kids 12 and under are FREE with paid admission tickets (1 child per paid ticket, please). Tickets may be purchased at www.RWBMusicFest.com.

“As we bring back our Annual RWB MUSIC FEST for the 3rd installment, we look forward to a continued positive impact on our local area. Hotel room nights, restaurants, tourism, and charitable give-back benefit our local economy,” said Rally Point Events President Lance Yearby, a veteran, and Santa Claus, Indiana native. “We are proud of this event’s continued success and look forward to seeing our attendance grow.”

Fans are encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter at RWBMusicFest.com to stay in the loop with the latest news, event details, and announcements.

There’s more to the duality of Clay Walker’s debut Show Dog Nashville album Texas To Tennessee than the title. Indeed, the realities of place are as central as this comeback album’s name implies: Nashville busily working toward the next fresh hit; Texas moving at its inimitable and familiar pace. There’s also a mix of songwriting and production approaches, evident and more nuanced relationships between the songs themselves, and the overarching presence of a naturally gifted vocalist who relentlessly pursues his own development as a singer. But don’t mistake those dualities for dichotomy – and certainly not polarity. In a storied career dotted with smash singles, platinum albums, and countless honors and acclaim, maybe the connection between country’s timeless themes and music-of-the-moment timeliness has been there all along.

Many of the country fans behind the almost 20 million on-demand and video streams for his latest single,”Need A Bar Sometimes”– who may also be among his 750,000 TikTok followers – are wholly unaware of Walker’s history. Discovered in a Beaumont area bar by noted producer and head of Giant Records James Stroud (Toby Keith, Tracy Lawrence, Tim McGraw, Kenny Rogers), Walker was in his early twenties when he started rattling off a string of smash hits. Among them, “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” This Woman And This Man,” “Hypnotize The Moon,” Rumor Has It,” Then What,” “I Can’t Sleep” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.” His self-titled debut album rocketed to platinum status, the first of four to cross the million-sold mark. To date, Clay Walker has racked up more than 30 charted singles and 11 No. 1s

Easton Corbin exudes country. His distinctive baritone has been gracing airwaves for the past decade as his chart-topping debut single “A Little More Country Than That” established Corbin as a mainstay on the country charts. Billboard’s 2010 Top New Country Artist would go on to garner another No. 1 hit with the feel-good “Roll With It” as well as seven top 10 singles, further distinguishing himself from other male vocalists as a tried-and-true country traditionalist who weaves timeless story songs together while tipping his hat to the classic country artists who have come before him.

“That’s what I love, and that’s what I do,” he says of his passion for traditional country music. “For me, it’s about keeping one foot in the traditional and one foot in the modern and marrying those two. I’m a country singer: That’s one of the things that I take pride in. I try to hone that craft and try to represent that.”

Drenched in sun-kissed natural beauty both inside and out, Nashville native Deana Carter didn’t take a seemingly easy route to stardom but instead chose to defy the conventional expectations of the typical Nashville artist blueprint and make her own mark. And she did, undeniably taking the industry and fans by storm with her wildly successful multi-platinum international debut “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” more two decades ago. Anchored by the dreamy super hit ” Strawberry Wine”, Carter showcased her own blend of country and retro-rock sprinkled with the folksy singer/songwriter qualities that have garnered Deana Carter well-deserved respect and wild acclaim.

With EIGHT albums under her belt, Carter explores many subjects commonly shared over a quaint dinner, afternoon coffee, or a sunny day hike with a good friend.

Her last release of Southern Way of Life was her first dive as Label CEO on her own Little Nugget Records, distributed by Sony/Red. These songs weave through the sometimes rocky terrain of adulthood, including loss of love, relationships on many different levels, trials, tribulations and simply put – life. As always, Instinctively autobiographical, the subject matter mimics the interesting ride of Carter’s own life – so far.

More information on the event and lineup may be found at: RWBMusicFest.com.

Rally Point Events is a 501c3 nonprofit that produces concerts, rodeos, and other entertainment events directly benefiting local youth and veterans. Giveback endeavors take place throughout the year. To get involved, visit RallyPointEvents.org.