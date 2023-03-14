On the morning of February 17, 2023, Fredrick “Fred” J. Clark, age 76, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at his home.

Fredrick J. Clark was born in Loogootee, Indiana on December 6, 1946, to Alfred & Wilma (Way) Clark.

Fred was a 1964 graduate of St. John’s Catholic High School in Loogootee, Indiana. He received a degree in Education in 1969 from Indiana State University, Terre Haute. He taught Social Studies at the middle school for the Greater Jasper School Corporation. He then went on to obtain his Master’s degree in 1974 from Indiana University. Fred retired after 35 years of teaching.

Fred was a volunteer at the Dubois County Museum and a tour guide for The French Lick Hotel and West Baden Springs. Many will remember Fred working the polls in Dubois County, during election time.

Fred was a true historian and history was his life. He loved the history of America, especially the Civil War era. He loved to read, passing on many books to his family and friends from his extensive collection. He was also an avid traveler. He traveled to many places, including Hawaii, Jerusalem, and Africa.

Preceding him in death besides his parents are six brothers (Bob, Bill, Jim, Frank, Jack, and John) and three sisters (Mary Walton, Betty Sutton, and Margie Clark).

He is survived by one brother, Tom Clark of Jacksonville, FL, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. Fred will be laid to rest next to his parents, in Whitfield, IN, at a later date. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or The Dubois County Museum.

