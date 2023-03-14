Latest News

Shortly before 7 o’clock on the morning of Monday, March 13th, the Jasper Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at an address on Division Road. When officers arrived they found all involved parties inside the residence and their investigation determined 27-year-old Jessie Dearborn to be the aggressor. Police learned Dearborn stabbed a male resident at the address in his chest and hand, causing minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

Officers determined Jessie Dearborn to be in need of a mental evaluation and transported the accused to Memorial Hospital. Dearborn will be transported to the Dubois County Security Center and charged with a Level 3 Felony of Aggravated Battery, a Level 5 Felony Domestic Battery with a deadly weapon, and a Class A Misdemeanor for Invasion of Privacy.

On By Joyce Murrell

