The Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a welfare check for a male subject on the night of Monday, March 13th. Initial interaction with the subject prompted more investigation and a K9 unit was dispatched to the scene, where a 2018 Dodge Charger was occupied by 46-year-old Douglas Hernandez of Jasper. The K9’s positive indication of illicit substances in the vehicle led to the discovery of meth.

Officers were given consent to search the vehicle at another location involved in the incident, where they located marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Douglas Hernandez was transported to the Dubois County Security Center where he was booked on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

On By Joyce Murrell

