(Jasper, Indiana) Joan D. Goeppner, age 80, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:02 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Joan was born in Jasper, Indiana, on April 16, 1942, to Claude and Augusta (Eckert) Kunz. She married her husband of 59 years, Leroy C. Goeppner on May 18, 1963, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2016.

She was a Jasper High School graduate.

Joan was a homemaker and member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper.

She enjoyed flowers, gardening, fishing, cooking, IU and North Carolina basketball, NASCAR racing, music, tennis and taking care of many Hummingbirds.

Surviving are her children, Bill (Twyla) Goeppner, Winslow, IN, Dave (Stacy) Goeppner, Huntingburg, IN, Mike (Kim) Goeppner, Huntingburg, IN, Kathy (Gene) Eisenhut, Jasper, IN, nine grandchildren, Lindsey, Sarah, Laryn, Noah, Savanah, Mikah, Samantha, Case and Aaron, eight great-grandchildren, Sophie, Silas, Sloane, Xander, Archer, Kenton, Kolton, and Cameron, one sister-in-law, Louise Kunz, Jeffersonville, IN, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one son, Donald J. Goeppner, who died in infancy, one great-grandson, Cole Schepers, one brother, James Kunz, and one nephew, Marc Kunz.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Joan D. Goeppner will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until the 1:30 p.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

