The Birdseye Volunteer Fire Dept is having its Spring Shoot this Sunday, March 12th.

The shoot will take place at the Birdseye Conservation Club located at 9605 Conservation Club Road in Birdseye. The shoot will begin at 11 with a ham shoot and the closed beef match begins at 3. The first choice is a whole beef second choice is half beef and then beef and pork choices thereafter. There will be a gun raffle drawing day of the shoot.

Tickets are available from any firemen, at debs truck stop, at jakes auto, and at zehrs auto.

There will be food starting at 11 with chicken sandwiches, burgers, homemade desserts, and chili soup. The Birdseye Fire Dept invites everyone out to enjoy this year’s spring shoot.