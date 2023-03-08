Latest News

Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department Spring Shoot March 12th SWICACC to Host Volunteer and Board Recruitment Event Memorial Hospital Community Health Screening Thursday “The PACT Act” Meeting at VFW Post #673 Kimball International Acquired by HNI Corporations

Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC) is hosting a volunteer and board recruitment event Wednesday, March 15th at 11:30-1 pm EST and 5:30 pm-7 pm EST at the SWICACC center on the 5th.

Refreshments and more information will be available.

Volunteers must work and/or reside in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, or Spencer County

Donations for the organization’s three centers will also be accepted. Items needed: Lysol wipes, paper towels, copy paper, snacks& candy, bottled water, drinks, and legal pads.

Please contact Director Tammy Lampert via email at volunteer@swicacc.com with any questions or if you are interested but unable to attend the Meet & Greet on 3/15. Information on the impact SWICACC makes in your community can be found on Facebook #SWICACC

