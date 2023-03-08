Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center Coalition (SWICACC) is hosting a volunteer and board recruitment event Wednesday, March 15th at 11:30-1 pm EST and 5:30 pm-7 pm EST at the SWICACC center on the 5th.

Refreshments and more information will be available.

Volunteers must work and/or reside in Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Martin, Orange, Perry, or Spencer County

Donations for the organization’s three centers will also be accepted. Items needed: Lysol wipes, paper towels, copy paper, snacks& candy, bottled water, drinks, and legal pads.

Please contact Director Tammy Lampert via email at volunteer@swicacc.com with any questions or if you are interested but unable to attend the Meet & Greet on 3/15. Information on the impact SWICACC makes in your community can be found on Facebook #SWICACC