HUNTINGBURG, Ind. – Due to recent high winds in the area, the Huntingburg Street Department will conduct a city-wide tree limb pick-up on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Tree limbs are not required to be bundled during this time; however, they must be collected and placed near the curb for the equipment to reach them. Limbs should also be placed parallel to the curb.

Residents are asked to call the Huntingburg Street Department at 812-683-4122 and leave their address in order for tree limbs to be collected.

For more information, please contact Rachel Steckerl, director of community development, at 812-683-2211 or by e-mail at rsteckler@huntingburg-in.gov.