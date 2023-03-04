Ferdinand, Ind. – The Southeast Dubois School Corporation Regular Meeting was held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Southeast Dubois Corporation Office. The meeting lasted about 30 minutes and many items were on the agenda, such as Approval of claims and purchase requests, professional leaves and field trips and facility use requests.

A report from both of the student advisory members of the board, as well as a presentation from the Forest Park guidance team also took place. The presentation included summaries of multiple events such as the career cruise that helps middle schoolers get to know about industries in the county. This year the event will include over 75 local Dubois county businesses.

The school board meeting also included resignations/retirements, hirings, and donations.

An executive session for the Southeast Dubois School Corporation took place after the regular meeting.