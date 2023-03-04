JASPER, Ind. – An executive session followed by the regular monthly meeting of the Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Board of Trustees took place on Monday, February 27th. Items on the docket for discussion included a JHS board update, updates to the curriculum, a presentation from Parents Supporting Jasper, and the Wildcat Spotlight.

The regular monthly meeting for board members of the jasper school district began with a Jasper High School board update presented by Mr. Geoff Mauck. Geoff acknowledged several achievements of JHS students from throughout the current school year. Three Wildcat students earned PSAT scores placing them among the top 75,000 students in the nation and gaining National Merit Scholarships. Students participated in a variety of 28 clubs such as Natural Helpers and Student Council. Mauck also reported that Jasper High School is in the progress of obtaining state STEM certifications

A group of Parents Supporting Jasper strives to remove barriers to parent communication with school staff. They’re reportedly working hard to expand their volunteer base and are using responses from a recent survey to decide best practices for the organization.

The Exceptional Children’s Cooperative reviewed data detailing the number of staff hired for GJCS by the co-op. Pam Bell and Tammy Hurm explained that the distribution of federal funds is based on a 1999 census, citing that even with unlimited money, finding new hires is a significant challenge in terms of staffing. Special Education students participate in the AIM Academy to assist with next-life-step-transitions. The program saw 27 Graduates this year.

Updates to the Elementary English-Language arts program revealed that writing is a struggle for young students. Administrators are actively working with new educational programs to help children rehabilitate their writing skills.

Additional orders of business at the GJCS board meeting included the approval of field trip requests, resignations, and staff recommendations.