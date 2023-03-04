Gerald L. “Jerry” Pfaff, age 92, of Holland, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville.

He was born May 26, 1930, in Huntingburg, Indiana to Herbert and Leona (Fischer) Pfaff. On December 23, 1978, he married Karen Schmeltekop. Jerry graduated from Huntingburg High School and California State University, Long Beach California. He was a Navy veteran serving three tours of duty and was assigned to the flight deck of the USS Bairoko during the Korean War. Jerry was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, the Holland Legion, Dubois County Disabled Veterans and the Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366. He was a wonderful father and friend to many; an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen Pfaff on February 17, 2023; an infant daughter, Caren Joan Pfaff; three brothers, Leroy, Charles and Herbert, Jr; two sisters, Aileene Farmer and twin sister, Geraldine Daugherty; and a great- granddaughter, Adelaide.

He is survived by his daughter, Jane (Reed) Thorne of Sedona, California; a son, Steven (Mary) Pfaff of Parks, Arizona; and Janet (Parvin) Smith of Holland; five grandchildren, Luke (Jessica)Thorne, Keith (Ali) Thorne, Arianna (Shaun) Thorne, Zachary Pfaff, Holly Pfaff; two great-grandchildren, Ellie and Miles Thorne; and the mother of his children, Eileen Pfaff.

A Celebration of Life for Jerry Pfaff will be held at 3:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Charlotte Jenkins will officiate at the service. Military honors will be conducted by the Holland American Legion Post #343 Honor Guard.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass and Son Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., on Monday, the day of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Disabled Veterans. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com