Daniel L. Hauser, age 84 of Schnellville, Indiana, passed away at 4:55 am on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Waters of Huntingburg.

Daniel was born in Schnellville, Indiana on February 16, 1939, to Jacob G. and Cornelia (Troxler) Hauser. He married his wife of 65 years, Rose L. Wirthwein on January 18, 1958, in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Mariah Hill.

He was a 1957 graduate of St. Ferdinand High School where he played basketball and was offered college scholarships.

Daniel retired as Construction Superintendent from Krempp Construction after 44 years of service.

He was a lifetime member of Divine Mercy Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, where he had served on the Parish Council, the head of the buildings and grounds committee, and the cemetery board. He and his wife Rose were recipients of the Simon Brute award.

He was one of the original members of the Schnellville Volunteer Fire Department, was a founding member of the Schnellville Development Club, and was a member of both of Schnellville Community Club, and the Schnellville Conservation Club.

Daniel enjoyed fishing and telling fishing stories, gardening, cooking, woodworking, playing cards, and most of all loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Rose Hauser, two daughters, Kim Rogers (Tommy), Lexington, KY, and Jennifer Jazyk (Nate), Jasper, three sons, Greg Hauser (Amy), Bloomington, Rick Hauser (Karen), Schnellville, and Kevin Hauser (Sherry), Schnellville, one son-in-law, John Klem, St. Anthony, eleven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, one sister, Mary Sue Johnson (Gary), Santa Claus, and four brothers, Fred Hauser (Eileen), Ferdinand, Bill Hauser (Ruth), St. Anthony, Ken Hauser (Connie), Bluffton IN, and Steve Hauser (Eileen), Schnellville.

Preceding him in death were his parents, one daughter, Rebecca H. Klem, one infant grandchild, Anna Marie Hauser, three brothers, Stuart Hauser, James “Jack” Hauser, and Rickey Hauser, and one sister, Judy Hauser.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Daniel L. Hauser will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, March 13, 2023, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9 am until 11 am Mass time at the church on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart Building Fund/Cemetery Fund or a favorite charity.

