Mildred Agnes Rummel, age 84, of Huntingburg, passed away at 6:57 p.m., on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born August 31, 1938, in Dale, to Emil and Anna (Tretter) Gogel; and married Dave Rummel on May 26, 1962, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Mildred was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg and St. Mary’s quilting group and auxiliary. She loved quilting, baking, gardening, animals, and spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe, and Johnny Gogel; one sister, Rosemary Sitzman; and one grandchild.

She is survived by her husband, Dave Rummel of Huntingburg; four children, Rick Rummel of Huntingburg, Dan (Mindi) Rummel of Finchville, Kentucky, Becky (Eddie) Guanajuato of Indianapolis and James (Amy) Rummel of Hammond, Indiana; four siblings, Anastacia Kern, Lucille Lubbehusen, Herb Gogel and Ruth (Bill) Schwinghamer, all of Dale; and by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mildred Agnes Rummel will be held at 11:30 a.m., E.S.T., on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Father Biju Thomas will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 8:00-11:00 a.m., on Thursday, prior to the service. A rosary prayer vigil will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's funeral meal fund.