Nilam Leah Hagemeyer, age 22, of Stendal, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

She was born on February 25, 2001, in Sangli, Maharashtra, India. She graduated from Pike Central High School in 2021; and was a past 4-H member. She loved Disney, cooking, baking, Daisy’s Pet Playground in Evansville, and her co-workers. Nilam lived for her siblings. She was preceded in death by one sister, Josie Hagemeyer; and grandparents, Clifton and Margaret Hagemeyer.

She is survived by her parents Ryan and Rachel Hagemeyer of Stendal; siblings, Isaiah Hagemeyer of Middletown, Sarah, and Anya Hagemeyer, both of Holland, Matthew, Aiden, Meghan, Nikki, and Faith Hagemeyer, all at home; her grandma and grandpa, Connie (Darrell) James of St. Henry; and two aunts, Sandy (Tim) Culbertson of Stendal and Hannah Trusty of Ferdinand.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. A graveside service will be held at Zoar Cemetery following the visitation. Pastor Logananne McCullough will officiate the service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com