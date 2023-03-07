Damage from Friday’s storms in Dubois County has been assessed by the National Weather Service out of Paducah, Kentucky. The NWS assessment of an 11-mile stretch from an area west of Huntingburg, northeast to the Grassland Hills area, confirmed an EF1 tornado.

Tornadoes with wind speeds ranging from 86-110 MPH are classified as Enhanced Fujita or EF-1. The National Weather Service confirmed wind speeds during the March 3rd storm in Dubois County reached 86 mph.

Director of Dubois County Emergency Management, Tammy Humbert, said other areas of Dubois County that sustained damage from the storm were a result of high, straight-line winds