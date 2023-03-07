Benefit for Cheyenne Ubelhor to Take Place March 18, 2023

A benefit for Cheyenne Ubelhor is being planned for Saturday, March 18at the St. Meinrad Community Center.

Cheyenne was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in December and has been in treatment since that time. In a couple of weeks, it will be determined what the next steps will be and whether surgery is a viable option.

The day will include grilled pork chop dinners, for $15 a plate, beginning at 4 pm central. Dinners will include two ¾” chops, cheesy potatoes, and green beans, as well as a Bake Sale. Hamburgers will also be available throughout the event.

A Fun Run will be held that afternoon, with sign-in starting at 11 am central at the Community Center parking lot, and the run leaving the lot at noon. All vehicles are welcome!

A Silent Auction will begin also begin at 3 pm, with bidding ending at 6 pm. A half-pot drawing will also take place.

Live music by Silly Rules can be enjoyed from 7 – 11 pm.

All proceeds from the event will go to Cheyenne and Greg (Bubba) Ubelhor. An account for donations has been set up at Old National Bank, and donations can also be made via Venmo: @Cheyenne-Ubelhor

For more information, to make a donation, or to volunteer for the event, contact Chris Denning at 812-217-0941 or Cindy Schaeffer at 812-306-6437.