Sarah Ann Smith, 79, of Jasper, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at her residence.

She was born February 3, 1944, in Cannelton, Indiana, to Elza and Martha (Hawkins) Wheet. Sarah was a member of Huntingburg First Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, singing, telling stories, playing on her computer and tablet, and writing poems and songs. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Eric Smith; five brothers, Eugene, Montford, Lawrance and Kenneth Wheet and Ronald Wheat; two sisters, Ruby Wheet Roettger and Ruth Wheet Hensley; one infant great-grandson, Zeppelin Royer; and by one niece and three nephews.

She is survived by three children, Melissa (Mike) Weales of Santa Claus, Ken Smith of French Lick, and Henry (Angela) Smith of Indianapolis; one daughter-in-law, Mary Smith; one granddaughter, Amber (Jeremy) Royer; five great-grandchildren, Bradlee Hawkins, Kaylynn, Marley, Maggie, and Hendrix Royer; and by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Sarah Ann Wheet Smith will be held at 7:00 p.m., E.S.T., Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Pastor Albert Madden will officiate the at service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 3:00-7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, prior to the service.