Daylight savings time begins this weekend.

At 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, clocks will spring forward to 3:00 a.m.

Most cell phone clocks will automatically change if your software is up-to-date.

Daylight savings time is the practice of moving clocks forward an hour during warmer months so that darkness falls at a later clock time.

It’s a much debated practice with a long history of legislative attempts to end it. So far, most of the attempts have been unsuccessful. With the exception of most of Arizona, Hawaii, and the U.S. territories, all of the United States observes the practice.

This year’s period of daylight savings time will last until Nov. 5, 2023.