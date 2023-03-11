Ensuring smoke alarms in homes are functioning can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.

The American Red Cross Southwest Chapter recommends testing smoke alarms in the spring and fall when the time changes through the Turn and Test campaign.

Daylight saving time begins Sunday and the American Red Cross Southwest Chapter reminds everyone to TURN your clocks forward one hour and TEST your smoke alarms to help stay safe from home fires- the nation’s most frequent disaster.

Other safety steps include: