Indiana women work 10.4 more hours annually than they did five years ago.

That’s according to a new study of five-year census data by Mixbook.

The study showed that women in Indiana increased their work hours by 10.4 hours per year, while men decreased their work hours per year by the same amount. That data reflects the national trend. Mixbook found that nationally women have added eight hours of work per week, while men have cut four hours of work per week.

Mixbook attributed new work-from-home and hybrid work models made popular during the pandemic with the increase in women’s work hours. Those models make it easier for mothers to work by cutting commute time.

More information on the study and detailed findings can be found on Mixbook’s website.