Indiana is no stranger to storms. Snow and ice happen each winter, and in the summer, extreme heat occurs. Even though Hoosiers experience this kind of weather often, they cannot get complacent.

That is why Governor Eric J. Holcomb proclaimed March 12-18 Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Each year, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) collaborates with the National Weather Service during Severe Weather Preparedness Week to remind and educate Hoosiers about seasonal severe weather threats and how to prepare effectively for them.

All Hoosiers should learn the best practices to stay safe, save lives and recover from Indiana’s severe weather.

IDHS encourages all families, schools, and workplaces to make tornado safety plans. You can practice these plans during the statewide tornado drill at 10:15 a.m. tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14.

You can find more information about how to prepare for storms and stay safe during and after them at in.gov/dhs/get-prepared/.

Also throughout the week, IDHS will share severe weather safety tips on their Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.