Evanston, Ind. – The New Boston Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary is having its annual Famous Soup Sale.

The Soup sale will take place on Sunday, March 19th at the New Boston Fire Department, located at 13051 E. 3rd Cross St. in Evanston, Indiana.

Carry-out will begin at 8 AM and the cost is $18.00 per gallon of their soup.

The fire department asks that you bring your own containers.

To preorder soup you can call Reggie at 812-547-8738, Suzy at 812-630-1960, or Linda at 812-566-5004.

All proceeds from the sale benefit the New Boston Volunteer Fire Department.