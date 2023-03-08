Edward C. Senninger, age 68, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:36 p.m. surrounded by family on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Ed was born in Huntingburg, Indiana on November 23, 1954, to Roman F. and Dorothy L. (Hopf) Senninger. He married Judy Betz on September 2, 1978, in St. Celestine Catholic Church.

He was a 1972 Jasper High School graduate.

He worked for Jasper Lumber Company for 46 years before retiring in December 2019. Since retirement, he has been doing what he loves- helping his son and daughter-in-law on their turkey farm. He also enjoyed planting sweet corn, radishes, and tomatoes in his garden and plowing his neighbors and friends’ gardens. Every Sunday evening, he met with friends at Betzville Park to solve the world’s problems (according to him). He loved visiting our sister city family in Germany and anything to do with history.

He was a member of St. Isidore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church, Betzville Park, Mariah Hill Conservation Club, and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judy Senninger, Jasper, one daughter; Traci (Brian) Catt, Jasper, one son; Todd (Crystal) Senninger, Jasper, four grandchildren; Tristan and Aiden Catt, Avery, and Brayden Senninger, three sisters; Mary (Keith) Reilly, Brooklyn, NY, Ann (Brian) Rohrer, Fischers, IN, Donna (Gene) Humbert, Jasper, one brother; Allen (Diane) Senninger, Grand Rapids, MI, and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Doris who died in infancy.

The family wishes to thank the Dubois first responders, Father John Brosmer, Father John Pfister, Deacon James King, and the staff of Memorial Hospital for the help in his sudden death.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Edward C. Senninger will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in St. Isidore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10, at the Becher Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home. A rosary will be held at 1:30 p.m. prior to the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.