Disabled American Veterans Chapter #77 will host an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 9th, at VFW Post #673 to provide information about “The Pact Act”. New expansions to Veteran health care will provide additional benefits to members living with various conditions.

The newly passed law also requires to VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every enrolled Veteran and contributes to research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures.

Thursday night’s meeting at VFW post #673 will include discussions about The PACT Act and instructions on how to file a claim. All Veterans are welcome to attend.