Heart of Jasper Announces Facade Grant Program Recipients

Jasper, IN… The City of Jasper FAÇADE GRANT PROGRAM in coordination with Heart of Jasper has selected the recipients of Round 3. Seven facade projects will be awarded matching funds up to $10,000 each upon completion of the work and adherence to the Facade Grant guidelines. All work must be completed in 2023.

The Facade Grant Program is intended to provide financial assistance for exterior building façade improvements in the Downtown and Riverfront Areas of Jasper, Indiana. The goal of the program is to stimulate retail growth and catalyze investment through enhanced aesthetics.

The total amount of private invested dollars for these downtown façade projects is over $176,000! The seven winners are as follows:

402 Jackson Street (Tell City Pretzel) 519 Main Street (Jagged Edge, American Mercantile, Guaranteed Rate, and Gold Door Title) 217 E 5thStreet (Former Herald Printing) 112 E 7th Street (The Bra Market) 402 McCrillus Street (Puzzles and Padlocks, Plaid, and Timber) 1115 Main Street (Snaps) 510 ½ Main Street (Boeckman’s Furniture)

Round 4 of the Facade Grant Program will be announced later this year. Guidelines and criteria to apply can be found online at www.heartofjasper.org. Please reach out to Kate Schwenk at info@heartofjasper.org for more information.

About Heart of Jasper

Heart of Jasper is a new 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed through the nationwide organization Main Street America. The mission is to create the epicenter of activity for the community by leveraging existing assets, transforming those in need, and instilling new energy through creative programs and collaborative leadership. The vision is to create the best small-town experience for all.