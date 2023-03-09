Tennessee Fugitive Arrested after Chase on I-64

Warrick County – Tuesday morning, March 7, at approximately 11:05 a.m., Indiana State Police received information Brandon Freeman, 33, of Nashville, TN, was traveling east on I-64 in a gold Chevrolet Impala from the Illinois state line and was wanted out of Tennessee for a federal weapons charge. At approximately 11:17 a.m., Indiana State Police First Sergeant Helmer spotted the vehicle traveling east on I-64 near SR 65 and attempted to stop it. Freeman failed to stop, continued traveling east at a high rate of speed, and exited onto US 41 south for a brief distance before making a U-turn and continuing east again on I-64. Senior Trooper Finney was able to deploy stop sticks at the 33-mile marker causing the vehicle to slow down and eventually drive off the roadway on the southside at the 36 mile-marker. As soon as the vehicle came to a final rest, Freeman exited and ran south into a wooded area. Officers set up a perimeter and requested air support and SWAT to respond. At approximately 12:40 p.m., Indiana State Police SWAT entered the wooded area and within an hour found Freeman hiding near a log. Freeman was arrested without further incident and taken to the Warrick County Jail.

Arrested and Charges:

Brandon Freeman, 33, Nashville, TN

Federal Warrant for a Weapons Offense Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

Arresting Agencies: Indiana State Police and US Marshals Task Force

Assisting Agencies: Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Excise Police, Elberfeld Town Marshal, Warrick County EMA, and Vanderburgh County EMA.