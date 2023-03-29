Joyce E. Stilwell, age 64, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed at 3:44 p.m., on Saturday, March 25, 2023, surrounded by loved ones at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

She was born May 21, 1958, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Donald Petry and Barbara (Eckert) Faith. Joyce was an alumni of Southridge High School Class of 1976 and retired from Kimball International. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in St. Anthony; V.F.W. Post #2366 Ladies Auxiliary; and a member and current chaplain of Eagles Auxiliary #3335. She enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, and watching the TV series, “The Walking Dead”. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Reed “Pappy” Faith; and a brother, Donald Petry, Jr.

She is survived by her companion of 33 years, Gary Englert of St. Anthony; a daughter, Lisa (Donald) Littlejohn of Lancaster, Texas; two sons, Greg (Judy) Englert of Ferdinand, Brent (Lori) Englert of St. Anthony; a sister, Kathy (Steve) Buschkoetter of Huntingburg; a brother, Michael J. Petry of Ferdinand; a stepbrother, Mike (Pat) Faith of Winslow; four grandchildren, Travis, Grace, Hunter, and Evan; and a beloved granddog, Addie.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce E. Stilwell will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in St. Anthony. Burial will take place following the service in the church cemetery. The funeral mass will be celebrated by Fr. Jose Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Thursday, March 30th from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. with the Eagles Auxiliary #3335 conducting a ritual service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Huntingburg Fraternal Order of Eagles or wishes of the family. Funeral arrangements has been entrusted to Nass and Sons Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com