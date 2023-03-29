Denny Englert, 77, of St. Anthony, passed away on Sunday, March 26th at his home. Denny was born June 25, 1945, in St. Anthony to Oscar and Lorena (Mehringer) Englert. He married Madonna Vonderheide on May 12, 1973. Denny was very much looking forward to his 50th wedding anniversary this coming May. Denny was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, St. Anthony Church, St. Anthony Conservation Club, St. Anthony Community Club, and the Huntingburg Eagles. He attended Jasper High School and then went on to work at Hasenour Motor Company where he eventually became manager of the Ferdinand Station for 25 years. Denny then went to work at Best Chairs where he would retire after 19 years of service as a forklift operator. Denny enjoyed raising cattle, driving his 1966 Chevy Impala Super Sport 4 on the floor convertible while playing old-time music on the radio. He enjoyed cutting firewood and riding his gator. Denny like to camp at Wildridge, where he enjoyed scooting around the campground in his golf cart. He loved his small farm and loved working on it with his son-in-law Scott. Often after the work was complete Denny would grill supper for Brenda and Scott. Denny was an avid traveler. He loved traveling with family and friends to Gatlinburg, Branson, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Dominican Republic and cruising the Caribbean.

Denny is survived by his wife Madonna; one step-daughter, Brenda (Scott) Uebelhor Lee of Ferdinand; one grand-dog, Sophie; six sisters, Norma (Charles) Braunecker, Linda (Thomas) Luebbehusen, Mary Jane (Gene) Boehman, Theresa (Leroy) Schwartz all of Ferdinand, Betty (Terry) Ingle and Barb (Don) Messmer both of St. Anthony; seven brothers, his twin brother, Kenny (Martha) Englert of Ferdinand, Bill (Darlene) Englert, Gary Englert, Jim (Leah) Englert all of St. Anthony, Fred Englert of Schnellville and Brian (Lou Ann)Englert of Lamar; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Englert of St. Anthony; many many nieces and nephews. Denny was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry, Rich, and NorbEnglert, and a sister, Clara Mae Englert in infancy.

Funeral services will be Monday, April 3rd at 10:00 AM in St. Anthony Catholic Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-8:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Monday from 9-10:00 AM at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com