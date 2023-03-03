Lenus G. Weisheit, age 96, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Northwood Assisted Living in Jasper, Indiana.

Lenus was born in Haysville, Indiana, on November 6, 1926, to Edward and Katherine (Neukam) Weisheit. He married Sarah Zehr on June 6, 1949, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana.

As a young man, he spent 18 months in the army stateside as one of the last local men to be drafted in World War II. He enjoyed his time in the army and while there he was certified as a cook and baker. After returning from his military duties, he worked at the Jasper Desk Company for 42 years, the last 18 of which he served as foreman.

He loved gardening and was very good at horseshoes, winning several trophies. Although not a musician himself, he loved listening to music, particularly classic country. He was very proud of his grandson, Ryan, for choosing to make a career out of music performance. Lenus will be remembered as a kind and generous person, a devoted husband, and a wonderful father and father-in-law.

He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #673.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Sarah Weisheit, Jasper, son; Ralph (Carol Fischer) Weisheit, Normal, IL, one grandson; Ryan Weisheit, New York City, two sisters; Marie Thimling and Mabel (Robert) Woolsey.

Preceding him in death are two sisters; Vernelda Mauder and Mildred Noble, and four brothers; James, Cletus, Amos, and Lester Weisheit.

A funeral service for Lenus G. Weisheit will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Becher-Kluesner downtown chapel with an entombment to follow at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum. Reverend Gerald Frye will officiate. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the funeral home on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.