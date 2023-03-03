Valeria E. Becher, age 96, passed away peacefully in the presence of her daughters on March 2, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Edwin L. Becher, Sr., by her son, Edwin L. Becher, Jr., by a stillborn son, Raymond, by her sister, Cyrilla Schreiner, and by her parents, Marie and Hugo Senninger.

Survivors include children Patricia Wilbanks, Elaine Brown, and Michael Becher, grandchildren Paul Steczyk, Marc Steczyk, Dr. Edwin L. Becher, III, Emily Stelling, Benjamin Becher, Marissa Zimmer, Dr. Gordon Brown, Eric Becher, and Ryan Becher, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Valeria was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend who prioritized family throughout her lifetime. Her children remember that she was their constant supporter, always there for them, no matter the circumstance. She was loved by many, many people who will miss her, and her sense of humor, which she retained to the end, greatly.

The family extends its sincere gratitude to Dr. Dean Beckman and his staff, to Heart to Heart Hospice, and to Brookside Village Assisted Living and its dedicated and compassionate nurses, aides, and other employees for years of loving care.

Friends may call at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand from 4-7 PM Monday, March 6, and at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church from 9-10 AM Tuesday, March 7. Funeral services will be held at the Church at 10 AM Tuesday followed by burial in the Church cemetery.