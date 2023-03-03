Edna Catherine Weisman, age 94, of Otwell, Indiana, died at 5:03 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lakewood Home assisted living in Petersburg, IN. Catherine was born on October 6, 1928, to Charles and Verta (Gilham) Weber. Catherine married Frederick (Fred) Weisman in June 30, 1949. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2006.

Catherine graduated from Otwell High School in 1946.

Catherine and Fred operated Weisman Farms in Otwell. Catherine took pride in being a homemaker and always being a helping hand on the family farm. Catherine was a great mother, grandma, and great-grandma. In her younger days, she spent a lot of time watching her grandchildren in any sporting event. Catherine loved visiting her kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her children, Victoria Weisman of Henderson, KY, Dennis (Vicki) Weisman of Otwell, and Mark (Stacey) Weisman of Otwell. Her grandkids Craig (Errin) Weisman of Otwell, Ashley (Chuck) Kutch of Fishers, Caleb (Tanna) Weisman of Union, and Alex (Cody) Traylor of Otwell, and her 11 beloved great grandchildren: Tucker, Camden, Beckett, Colby, Briar, Cohen, Kathryn, Nixon, Heidi, Bristol and Navy.

Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Weisman, and infant twin daughters, Leanne and Deanne Weisman. Her parents, sisters Dorris Ehrmann, Phyllis Morris, and Freda Bennett, brother, Kenny Weber, and brother and sister-in-law.

A private graveside burial will be done with the family. All funeral arrangements have been made by Becher-Kluesner Funeral Homes. The family would like to thank Lakewood Home Assisted Living in Petersburg for their loving care for the past two years and Nurse Practitioner, Jessica Collins.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.