Kenneth Ray Wright, age 56, of Birdseye, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his home.

He was born February 18, 1967, in Huntingburg to Lloyd Wright, Jr. and Pansy L. (Kellems) Wright; and married Jill Ranae Bush, on May 24, 1986, in Birdseye. Kenny worked as a sawmill loader operator. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd on January 16, 2017; and a son, Daniel Jay Wright.

He is survived by his wife, Jill Wright; one daughter, Samantha JoAnn Wright; his mother, Pansy Wright; two siblings, Dawn Campbell, and Joanella Hartley, all of Birdseye; by (4) grandchildren, Jace Daniel, and Madison Rae, and Emerie Rose Haddad and Teagan Leon Wright.

Funeral services for Kenny Wright will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Mentor Cemetery near Birdseye. Pastor David Hayes will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com