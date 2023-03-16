Ireland Elementary School student Tate Seibert was born with hearing loss and recently became the owner of a cochlear implant. His parents tediously searched for age-appropriate books that would bring attention to how deafness and cochlear implants affect children but were unsuccessful. Thankfully Tate’s Great Aunt, Marilyn Leinenbach, had experience with publishing children’s books that allowed her to fill that gap.

Marilyn and her friend, Anne, were excited to tackle the project of creating literature to educate readers about hearing impairments and how those who live through that experience can find success. Illustrated by Sandy Hall, ‘Tate and His Super Hear-O Cape’ was celebrated with a debut reading at Ireland Elementary earlier this week. Tate’s peers lovingly dressed up in their best superhero duds to show support for their friend.

Additional reading of ‘Tate and His Super Hear-O Cape’ will take place on Saturday, March 25th, at the Jasper Public Library. The book can be purchased at Leben Nutrition, EJ and Dots, at the Barnes and Noble website, or on Amazon with 25% of the net proceeds benefitting other Southern Indiana children with cochlear implant needs.