The Isaiah 117 House of Spencer-Perry County, Indiana is hosting a trivia night fundraiser on April 20th and would love for your team of 6 to join them.

Doors to the Spencer County Youth and Community Center will open at 5:30 with the event starting at 6. A meal will be provided. More information about Isaiah 117 House can be found at www.isaiah117house.com. Tickets can be purchased by following the link provided below.

https://crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation?ApiKey=pub_d1e4cb37-eaa2-11e9-bd68-02c84ba2543a&WidgetId=138505216