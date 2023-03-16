Latest News

Applications Open for the Newly Established Creative Teacher Cohort Local Childcare, Workforce Issues Studied by Dubois Strong and Partners Local Student Inspires Children’s Book for Attention to Deafness Isaiah 117 House Hosting Trivia Night Ticket Purchases Still Available for Saturday Opry

The Isaiah 117 House of Spencer-Perry County, Indiana is hosting a trivia night fundraiser on April 20th and would love for your team of 6 to join them.

Doors to the Spencer County Youth and Community Center will open at 5:30 with the event starting at 6. A meal will be provided. More information about Isaiah 117 House can be found at www.isaiah117house.com. Tickets can be purchased by following the link provided below.

https://crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation?ApiKey=pub_d1e4cb37-eaa2-11e9-bd68-02c84ba2543a&WidgetId=138505216

On By Joyce Murrell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post