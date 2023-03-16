Tickets are still on sale for a night of music, entertainment, and fun with David Wayne and his Opry Gang. All proceeds from the evening will benefit Huntingburg Event Center, which will also host the Saturday, March 18th show.

The usual crew, including Curt Petry as Buddy Holly and Gayle Parks as Cousin Minnie, will be joined by special guest, Johnny Carver. His 36 charted singles, two number one, and five top 10 classic country songs include “Tie a Yellow Ribbon”, “Afternoon Delight”, and “That Sweet ‘Ole Lady of Mine”.

Advanced tickets can be purchased for $20 by calling the Huntingburg Event Center at 812-683-2221 or online at eventbrite.com. The cost will increase to $25 at the door on the night of the show.