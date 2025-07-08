Pictured left to right are CFP CEO Hope Flores, CFP Grants Manager Jennifer Pace, MCCF Board member Tracy Rayhill, Humane Society Board member Pam Loughmiller, MCCF Board member Paula Ringwald and Grants Chairperson Kevin Lewis, Humane Society Board member Julie Bailey, MCCF Board member Richard Burch, Vice-President Megan Hawkins, Board member Liz Chattin and President Kristi Ausbrooks.

The Martin County Humane Society will soon see cooler days ahead thanks to a recent grant. As part of the Martin County Community Foundation’s second round of 2025 grants, the Humane Society was awarded $9,500 to install three new air conditioning units at the shelter. These new units will replace older window air conditioners, offering much more efficient and effective cooling for the animals in their care. The funding is part of a total of $86,100 awarded by the Foundation this round.